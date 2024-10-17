ADVERTISEMENT

Nawaz Sharif says India, Pakistan should discuss differences, improve ties

Updated - October 17, 2024 09:26 pm IST

Mr. Sharif reiterated the importance of not letting the next 70 years be marred by the conflicts of the past

The Hindu Bureau

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif | Photo Credit: PTI

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a recent discussion with The Hindu expressed hope for improving relations with India, suggesting that both countries should “pick up the threads of our conversation” and move forward as good neighbours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sharif praised the visit of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, calling it a positive step. “We would have liked Mr. Modi to come, but it was good that Mr. Jaishankar came,” he said, stressing that dialogue and collaboration should be the way forward.

India, Pakistan avoid blaming each other at SCO meeting

Mr. Sharif reiterated the importance of not letting the next 70 years be marred by the conflicts of the past. He emphasised the need for both India and Pakistan to sit down and discuss their differences, adding that neither country could change its neighbours. He highlighted the potential of bilateral cooperation in areas like trade, industry, and electricity, reflecting on past conversations with former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about issues like Kashmir and Article 370, Mr. Sharif declined to comment, stating that it was not the right occasion to discuss these matters. He urged both sides to move past their historical grievances and focus on the future, underscoring the immense potential both nations hold due to their considerable populations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also spoke about the significance of personal gestures in diplomacy, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pakistan in 2015 and how such moments should not be overlooked. In contrast, he expressed disappointment over the tone of remarks made by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, which he believed damaged the relationship between the two nations.

As EAM Jaishankar meets Pakistan PM Sharif, handshake marks departure from Goa acrimony

On the subject of cricket, he questioned the current practice of teams from India and Pakistan not playing in each other’s countries, despite competing elsewhere globally. He supported the idea of India sending a team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, noting that this sentiment resonated with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Mr. Sharif, shared her experience of receiving love and affection from Indian pilgrims during her visit to Kartarpur. She expressed a desire to visit India, particularly Punjab, with the leader encouraging her to also explore Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

Reflecting on his personal ties to India, Mr. Sharif recounted a childhood visit to Amritsar in 1964 with his father, during which he visited their former family home, now part of a gurdwara.

Consensus across all establishments in Pakistan for healthy ties with India, says former Pakistan PM Kakar

He concluded by advocating a pragmatic approach to the future, stating, “The past is the past. We should think of the next 75 years,” urging for better ties between the two countries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US