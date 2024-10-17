Nawaz Sharif says India-Pakistan should discuss differences, improve ties

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif in a recent discussion with The Hindu expressed hope for improving relations with India, suggesting that both countries should “pick up the threads of our conversation” and move forward as good neighbours.

Mr. Sharif praised the visit of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, calling it a positive step. “We would have liked Mr. Modi to come, but it was good that Mr. Jaishankar came,” he said, stressing that dialogue and collaboration should be the way forward.

Mr. Sharif reiterated the importance of not letting the next 70 years be marred by the conflicts of the past. He emphasized the need for both India and Pakistan to sit down and discuss their differences, adding that neither country could change its neighbours. He highlighted the potential of bilateral cooperation in areas like trade, industry, and electricity, reflecting on past conversations with former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

When asked about sensitive issues like Kashmir and Article 370, Mr. Sharif declined to comment, stating that it was not the right occasion to discuss these matters. He urged both sides to move past their historical grievances and focus on the future, underscoring the immense potential both nations hold due to their considerable populations.

He also spoke about the significance of personal gestures in diplomacy, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pakistan in 2015 and how such moments should not be overlooked. In contrast, he expressed disappointment over the tone of remarks made by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, which he believed damaged the relationship between the two nations.

On the subject of cricket, he questioned the current practice of teams from India and Pakistan not playing in each other’s countries, despite competing elsewhere globally. He supported the idea of India sending a team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, noting that this sentiment resonated with him.

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Mr. Sharif, shared her experience of receiving love and affection from Indian pilgrims during her visit to Kartarpur. She expressed a desire to visit India, particularly Punjab, with the leader encouraging her to also explore Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

Reflecting on his personal ties to India, the leader recounted a childhood visit to Amritsar in 1964 with his father, during which he visited their former family home, now part of a gurdwara.

The leader concluded by advocating for a pragmatic approach to the future, stating, “The past is the past. We should think of the next 75 years,” urging for better ties between the two countries.