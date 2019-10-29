Islamabad High Court grants bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds for 8 weeks

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted bail on medical grounds to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for eight weeks in the Al-Azizia case. Sharif's personal doctor said that he remains 'critical and unstable'.

Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif had filed a plea seeking the suspension of his brother’s sentence in the case. The court had granted interim bail to the former prime minister on Saturday in the same case.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sharif’s personal physician Dr. Adnan Khan said that it is the prerogative of Sharif to decide what he wants in terms of his treatment and how to go about it.

“The former prime minister remains critical and unstable. There is a strong suspicion of malignancy due to enlarged lymph nodes. It is very early to say what has to be done. Many tests and scans are still pending and diagnosis of his condition has still not been determined.”

Dr. Khan had earlier said in the court that there is a fear that Sharif may lose his life due to his worsening condition.

Sharif was brought to the hospital last week after his platelets count dropped to a critical level and kept fluctuating. On Saturday, Dr. Khan tweeted that Sharif was being treated on the lines of “Acute ITP (Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura) treatment protocol, on Platelet Transfusions, IV Steroids & IV Immunoglobulins“.

Sharif also suffered a minor heart attack on Saturday while being treated at the Services Hospital in Lahore. Sharif suffers from a very complex heart condition as well as other ailments.