GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Navalny's 'disappearance' alarms UN expert

Ms. Katzarova said she had raised her concerns with the Russian authorities after Navalny's team were told last week he had been removed from the Vladimir region near Moscow on December 11 and taken to an undisclosed location

December 18, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Geneva

AFP
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link during a court hearing to consider his claims against the administration of a penal colony, where he serves a sentence after being found guilty of parole violations, fraud and contempt of court charges, in the town of Kovrov, Russia October 7, 2022.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link during a court hearing to consider his claims against the administration of a penal colony, where he serves a sentence after being found guilty of parole violations, fraud and contempt of court charges, in the town of Kovrov, Russia October 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A United Nations rights expert said on December 18 the "enforced disappearance" of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was alarming, and demanded that Moscow release him immediately.

Mr. Navalny, 47, is President Vladimir Putin's main political opponent.

His lawyers have been prevented from meeting him since December 6, and he did not appear for a scheduled court hearing on Friday.

The lack of updates could mean Mr. Navalny is being transferred to a harsher prison, following a court ruling earlier this year.

The process can take weeks in Russia, where prisoners are slowly moved by rail between far-flung facilities.

"I am greatly concerned that the Russian authorities will not disclose Mr Navalny's whereabouts and well-being for such a prolonged period of time, which amounts to enforced disappearance," said Mariana Katzarova, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Russia.

Ms. Katzarova said she had raised her concerns with the Russian authorities after Navalny's team were told last week he had been removed from the Vladimir region near Moscow on December 11 and taken to an undisclosed location.

Mr. Navalny's supporters have sent requests to over 200 detention centres, his ally Kira Yarmysh said on social media.

The Kremlin has refused to say where Russia's most high-profile prisoner is.

Instead, the main court in Vladimir said on Monday it had sent a request to federal and regional prison services "to establish his whereabouts".

'Baseless' charges

Mr. Navalny's team has said his possible transfer to another prison has been purposefully timed as the Kremlin gears up for Putin's expected re-election in March.

Mr. Navalny was first jailed in 2021, after surviving an attempt to assassinate him by poisoning.

His sentence was extended earlier this year to 19 years, on extremism charges.

Ms. Katzarova said the extremism charges against Navalny were "baseless" and warned that detainees face high risks of serious rights violations during transportation.

The independent expert, who was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council but who does not speak on behalf of the UN, stressed: "The term 'extremism' has no basis in international law."

"When it triggers criminal liability it constitutes a violation of human rights," she said.

She condemned "the unrelenting criminal persecution of Mr Navalny".

Three of Mr. Navalny's lawyers were arrested in October.

"Mr. Navalny and all those arbitrarily detained should be released immediately and provided remedies and reparations for all the harm suffered," Ms. Katzarova said.

Related Topics

Russia

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.