Navalny was under surveillance by police during Siberia trip

Report reveals that his movements were being monitored

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who fell gravely ill on Thursday after what his allies believe was poisoning, was under intense police surveillance in preceding days, a Russian tabloid newspaper cited law enforcement sources as saying.

Before he collapsed on a flight during a trip to Siberia Navalny was followed by plainclothes FSB officers and his movements were closely monitored via CCTV, the report in the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper said. Mr. Navalny, a long-time opponent of President Vladimir Putin and campaigner against corruption, was flown in an air ambulance on Saturday for treatment in Germany.

Mr. Navalny, 44, was in an induced coma when he was evacuated from the Siberian city of Omsk, but there has been no word yet from the Charite hospital in Berlin on his condition.

His team were due to host a briefing via YouTube on Sunday evening to discuss “everything we know so far about Alexei’s poisoning,” but subsequently cancelled it saying they were not ready, press secretary Kira Yarmysh and campaign HQ head Leonid Volkov wrote on Twitter. Citing security service sources, the Moskovsky Komsomolets described the timeline of his trip before he fell ill. An apartment rented for him by one of his supporters was discovered by police surveillance, the paper reported, when a sushi takeaway was ordered to the address by one of Mr. Navalny’s supporters.

Suspicion of poisoning

In its report, the Moskovsky Komsomolets paper cited security sources as saying that their surveillance of Mr. Navalny’s movements did not reveal any suspicious contacts that could be related to his illness.

Security services believe that if Mr. Navalny was poisoned, the incident took place either in the airport or on the plane, the newspaper wrote. However the paper said they are still awaiting results of laboratory tests.