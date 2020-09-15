International

Navalny can breathe on his own, plans to return to Russia

On the recovery path: Alexei Navalny posing with his family at Berlin's Charite hospital on Tuesday.

On the recovery path: Alexei Navalny posing with his family at Berlin's Charite hospital on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday he was able to breathe unaided in his first public comments after his suspected poisoning in Siberia, while his aide said he planned to return to Russia once recovered.

“Hello, this is Navalny,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. “Yesterday I was able to breathe on my own all day.” “I miss you”,” he told his supporters.

