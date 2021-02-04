NATO urges Taliban to end violence

Brussels

04 February 2021 21:31 IST

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged the Taliban to honour commitments to reduce violence and cut ties to terror groups, as the alliance weighs withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Defence Ministers of the grouping are to discuss whether NATO’s 10,000-strong mission should stay or go later this month.

“My message to the Taliban is that they have to live up to their commitments,” Mr. Stoltenberg.

