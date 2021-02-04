International

NATO urges Taliban to end violence

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged the Taliban to honour commitments to reduce violence and cut ties to terror groups, as the alliance weighs withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Defence Ministers of the grouping are to discuss whether NATO’s 10,000-strong mission should stay or go later this month.

“My message to the Taliban is that they have to live up to their commitments,” Mr. Stoltenberg.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2021 9:32:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/nato-urges-taliban-to-end-violence/article33752669.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY