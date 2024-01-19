GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NATO to hold biggest drill since Cold War to combat flare-up with ‘near-peer’ rival

Some 90,000 troops are due to join the Steadfast Defender 2024 drills that will run through May

January 19, 2024 07:25 am | Updated 07:26 am IST

Reuters

NATO is launching its largest exercise since the Cold War, rehearsing how U.S. troops could reinforce European allies in countries bordering Russia and on the alliance’s eastern flank if a conflict were to flare up with a “near-peer” adversary.

Some 90,000 troops are due to join the Steadfast Defender-2024 drills that will run through May, the alliance’s top commander Chris Cavoli said on Thursday.

More than 50 ships from aircraft carriers to destroyers will take part, as well as more than 80 fighter jets, helicopters and drones and at least 1,100 combat vehicles including 133 tanks and 533 infantry fighting vehicles, NATO said.

Mr. Cavoli said the drills would rehearse NATO’s execution of its regional plans, the first defence plans the alliance has drawn up in decades, detailing how it would respond to a Russian attack.

NATO did not mention Russia by name in its announcement. But its top strategic document identifies Russia as the most significant and direct threat to NATO members’ security.

“Steadfast Defender-2024 will demonstrate NATO’s ability to rapidly deploy forces to reinforce the defence of Europe,” NATO said.

The last exercises of a similar size were Reforger — during the Cold War in 1988 with 1,25,000 participants — and Trident Juncture in 2018 with 50,000 participants, according to NATO.

