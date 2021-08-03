NATO, European Union slam Iran over oil tanker attack

The NATO military alliance and the European Union on Tuesday joined a growing chorus of international condemnation of Iran’s alleged attack on a merchant ship in the Arabian Sea last week and urged Tehran to respect its international obligations.

Last Thursday’s drone strike on the MV Mercer Street killed a British national and a Romanian. NATO spokesman Dylan White said the alliance joins U.S., U.K. and Romania “in strongly condemning the attack on ship.” The EU, meanwhile, deplored the attack, expressed its condolences for the victims.