NATO countries should spend minimum of 2% of their GDP on defence: German Defence Minister

February 15, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - BRUSSELS

NATO countries should spend a minimum of 2% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defence, said German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on February 15 as NATO Defence Ministers gathered in Brussels.

"Just spending two per cent will not be enough. It must be the basis for everything that follows. The German government is debating that right now and will soon reach an agreement," Mr. Pistorius told reporters.

Ukraine urged allies to speed up the pace of military aid as NATO Defence Ministers prepared to meet for a second day on Wednesday, while Russia said its troops had broken through two fortified lines of Ukrainian defences on the eastern front.