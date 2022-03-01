NATO chief urges Russia to end war in Ukraine immediately

Reuters March 01, 2022 17:14 IST

Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would not send troops or combat jets to support Kyiv as it does not want to become part of the conflict.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg chats with U.S. military personnel during his visit at Lask Air Base, Poland March 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

NATO's Chief Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia on Tuesday to end the war in Ukraine and withdraw all its forces, adding the alliance would not send troops or combat jets to support Kyiv as it does not want to become part of the conflict. "The Russian assault is totally unacceptable and it is enabled by Belarus," Stoltenberg said on Tuesday after meeting Polish president Andrzej Duda. "NATO is a defensive alliance, we do not seek conflict with Russia. Russia must immediately stop the war, pull all its forces from Ukraine and engage in good faith in diplomatic efforts," he added.



