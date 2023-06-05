ADVERTISEMENT

NATO chief to Erdogan: Sweden 'has fulfilled obligations' for membership

June 05, 2023 03:18 am | Updated June 04, 2023 09:18 pm IST - Istanbul

NATO member Turkey has dragged its feet over admitting Sweden to the military alliance.

AFP

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg leaves a press conference following his meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Turkey June 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday called on Ankara to drop its opposition to Sweden's bid to join the defence alliance, saying Stockholm has addressed Turkey's security concerns.

"Sweden has taken significant concrete steps to meet Turkey's concerns," Mr. Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "Sweden has fulfilled its obligations."

Mr. Stoltenberg attended on Saturday the inauguration of Mr. Erdogan, who was re-elected to serve another five years, in a lavish ceremony joined by dozens of world leaders in the capital Ankara.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

NATO member Turkey has dragged its feet over admitting Sweden to the military alliance. It and Hungary are the only two member countries yet to ratify the membership bid.

Finland formally joined the alliance in April.

Mr. Erdogan has accused Sweden of being a haven for "terrorists", especially members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group blacklisted by Turkey and its Western allies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

NATO / Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US