 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

NATO chief discusses 'global security' with Trump

In his first term Trump aggressively pushed Europe to step up defence spending and questioned the fairness of the NATO transatlantic alliance

Published - November 23, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Brussels

AFP
This handout photograph taken by Erik Luntang and released by NATO on November 22, 2024, shows U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (L) shaking hands with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte as they meet in Palm-Beach, Florida.

This handout photograph taken by Erik Luntang and released by NATO on November 22, 2024, shows U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (L) shaking hands with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte as they meet in Palm-Beach, Florida. | Photo Credit: AFP

NATO chief Mark Rutte held talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Florida on the "global security issues facing the alliance", a spokeswoman said on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

The meeting took place on Friday in Palm Beach, NATO's Farah Dakhlallah said in a statement.

In his first term Trump aggressively pushed Europe to step up defence spending and questioned the fairness of the NATO transatlantic alliance.

The former Dutch Prime Minister had said he wanted to meet Trump two days after Trump was elected on November 5, and discuss the threat of increasingly warming ties between North Korea and Russia.

Trump's thumping victory to return to the U.S. presidency has set nerves jangling in Europe that he could pull the plug on vital Washington military aid for Ukraine.

NATO allies say keeping Kyiv in the fight against Moscow is key to both European and American security.

"What we see more and more is that North Korea, Iran, China and of course Russia are working together, working together against Ukraine," Mr. Rutte said recently at a European leaders' meeting in Budapest.

"At the same time, Russia has to pay for this, and one of the things they are doing is delivering technology to North Korea", which he warned was threatening to the "mainland of the US (and) continental Europe".

"I look forward to sitting down with Donald Trump to discuss how we can face these threats collectively," Rutte said.

Published - November 23, 2024 09:47 pm IST

Related Topics

NATO / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.