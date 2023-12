December 09, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - COLOMBO

Sri Lanka is experiencing a countrywide power outage due to a system failure, a government official said on Saturday.

Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the country's power monopoly, is working to restore power, CEB spokesperson Noel Priyantha said.

