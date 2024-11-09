 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NASA astronauts won’t say which one of them got sick after almost eight months in space

NASA astronauts discuss extended spaceflight, hospitalisation upon return from the International Space Station

Updated - November 09, 2024 04:08 pm IST - Cape Canaveral, Fla

AP
In this image from video provided by NASA, astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps participate in a news conference at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Friday (November 8, 2024).

In this image from video provided by NASA, astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps participate in a news conference at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Friday (November 8, 2024). | Photo Credit: AP

Three NASA astronauts whose prolonged space station mission ended with a trip to the hospital last month declined to say Friday (November 8, 2024) which one of them was sick.

Astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps publicly discussed their spaceflight for the first time since returning from the International Space Station on October 25. They spent nearly eight months in orbit, longer than expected because of all the trouble with Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule and rough weather, including Hurricane Milton.

What Starliner’s crewless return means for NASA and Boeing

Soon after their SpaceX capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast, the three were taken to a hospital in nearby Pensacola along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, who launched with them back in March.

One of the Americans ended up spending the night there for an undisclosed “medical issue.” NASA declined to say who was hospitalized or why, citing medical privacy.

SpaceX launches its mega Starship rocket on fifth test flight

When asked at Friday’s (November 8, 2024) news conference which one had been sick, the astronauts refused to comment. Barratt, a doctor who specializes in space medicine, declined to even describe the symptoms that the unidentified astronaut had.

“Spaceflight is still something we don’t fully understand. We’re finding things that we don’t expect sometimes. This was one of those times and we’re still piecing things together on this,” said Dr. Barratt, the only member of the crew who had flown in space before.

Ms. Epps said everyone is different in how they respond to space — and gravity.

Stuck NASA astronauts welcome SpaceX capsule that’ll bring them home next year

“That’s the part that you can’t predict,” she said, adding, “Every day is better than the day before.”

Mr. Dominick said little things like sitting comfortably in a hard chair took several days to get used to once he returned. He said he didn’t use the treadmill at all during his time in space, as part of an experiment to see what equipment might be pared on a long trip to Mars. The first time he walked was when he got out of the capsule.

The two astronauts who served as test pilots for Boeing's StarlinerButch Wilmore and Suni Williams — will remain at the space station until February, flying back with SpaceX. Starliner returned empty in September.

Published - November 09, 2024 04:04 pm IST

Related Topics

space programme / science and technology / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.