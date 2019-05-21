Narendra Modi greets Widodo on re-election as Indonesian president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Joko Widodo on Tuesday for his re-election as the Indonesian president, saying he looked forward to working with him to further deepen the bilateral partnership.

Widodo was re-elected as the leader of Indonesia, the third-biggest democracy in the world, on Tuesday.

“Heartiest congratulations @jokowi on your re-election! As two large democracies, we take collective pride in successful celebration of democracy. We wish you and people of Indonesia all success under your dynamic leadership,” Mr. Modi said in a tweet.

He added that as the two nations marked seven decades of diplomatic relationship, “I look forward to working closely with you to further deepen our bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”