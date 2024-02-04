Namibia’s President Hage Geingob passes away

February 04, 2024 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - Windhoek

Namibia’s President Hage Geingob died early on February 4 in a hospital in Windhoek, the presidential office said in a statement on social media platform X. He was 82-year-old.

“It is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia has passed on today, Sunday 4 February 2024 at around 00h04 at Lady Pohamba Hospital where he was receiving medical treatment from his medical team,” read the statement signed by acting President Nangolo Mbumba.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.