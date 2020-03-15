Watch | How 'namaste' is going global

15 March 2020 16:02 IST

A video on replacing handshake with the traditional Indian 'namaste' around the world in the wake of coronavirus

In the age of the coronavirus, the world, it seems, is looking at the traditional Indian ‘namaste’ to greet, convey respect and also maintain a safe distance.

Several world leaders and others are now using the simple joining of hands to say “Hello”, “Hi” and “How do you do” the Indian way with the ‘namaste’, a combination of the Sanskrit words ‘namas’ (bowing) and ‘te’ (to you).

While the coronavirus is responsible for the recent surge in popularity of the ‘namaste’, it became familiar in the West thanks to yoga, originating in India but practised by millions all over.

