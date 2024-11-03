Naim Qassem: From spokesman to leader

“We will not beg for a ceasefire,” declared Hezbollah’s new chief Naim Qassem on Wednesday, while hinting for a truce with Israel but only under terms acceptable for the Lebanese militant group. Qassem, who was elevated from deputy to Hezbollah’s secretary general on October 29, succeeds Hassan Nasrallah who was assassinated by Israel on September 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under his leadership, Hezbollah, for the first time, has backed ceasefire plans with Israel mooted by Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, without having truce with Hamas as pre-condition.

Born in south Lebanon’s Kfar Kila village in 1953, Naim Qassem completed his Master’s in Chemistry from Lebanese University in 1977. He worked as a chemistry teacher before joining the Amal movement — a militia-affiliated political party that gained prominence during 1978-79 when Israel invaded Lebanon and Islamic revolution swept through Iran. With the backing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Qassem left the Amal movement to establish Hezbollah in 1982.

ADVERTISEMENT

Studying theology under Shia cleric and Hezbollah’s spiritual leader Grand Ayatollah Muhammad Hussein Fadl-Allah, Qassem was involved with the group’s overseeing of Islamic schools. He also taught religious classes in Beirut for a long time before switching to full-time politics.

Missing the throne

Known as the militant group’s leading spokesperson, Qassem was appointed Hezbollah’s deputy chief in 1991 by then-chief Abbas Al-Musawi. Following Al-Musawi’s assassination by Israel in 1992, Qassem was in line to take up the mantle. However, Hezbollah’s apex decision-making authority, the Shura Council, chose Al-Musawi’s prodigy Hasan Nasrallah instead, as its chief.

As Hezbollah’s link with the Lebanese parliament, Qassem was the first leader of the militant group to publically comment after Nasrallah’s killing. Qassem asserted that Hezbollah’s capabilities were intact and it would stand in solidarity with Palestinians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The war between Hezbollah and Israel was a war about who cries first, and Hezbollah would not cry first,” Qassem said in a televised address on October 8.

Qassem’s role in Hezbollah has ranged from overseeing its educational network, coordinating its election campaigns to its role in parliament, where it holds 83 seats along with its allies. Often seen in public press conferences and interviews with foreign media, Qassem published a book named Hizbullah, the Story from Within in 2005, granting an ‘insider’s look’ into the working of the group.

Sporting a white turban, unlike his predecessors who chose black to denote their status as descendants of the Prophet Muhammed, Qassem signifies continuity in the group’s leadership. His election has put an end to Hezbollah’s search for a new leader as most of its top leadership have fallen prey to Israeli strikes. The destruction of a majority of the group’s weapons cache has greatly diminished its stature in south Lebanon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ceasefire in the works

Termed as a ‘limited’ operation by Tel Aviv along the Israel-Lebanon border, its troops have been engaged in a fierce battle with Hezbollah since September 30. While Israel has claimed that its operations are aimed at destroying Hezbollah’s infrastructure, the militant group claims that its intervention has prevented Israel from occupying villages in southern Lebanon.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which has patrolled the area since 1978, has been caught in the crossfire between Hezbollah and Israel, often suffering property damages and injuries to peacekeepers.

While UNIFIL has accused Israeli troops of ‘deliberate breach and targetting peacekeepers’, Israel claims UNIFIL was being used as a ‘human shield’ by Hezbollah. Currently, Israel and Lebanon are working on the draft of a 60-day truce to allow Hezbollah’s withdrawal from south of the Litani river and withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon in the first week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.