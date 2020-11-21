Nagrota encounter | Pakistan summons Indian diplomat, rejects New Delhi’s charge

Pakistan on November 21 summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Indian High Commission and rejected India’s assertion that Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed was planning to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of local elections there.
The move came hours after India summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and demanded that Pakistan must desist from its policy of supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from its territory and dismantle the terror infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries.
Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement rejected the charge and expressed hope that India would desist from making any miscalculation.
Earlier in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), referring to the Nagrota incident, told the senior Pakistani diplomat that the huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material indicate a detailed planning for a “major attack to destabilise the peace and security” in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in particular, to derail the ongoing democratic exercise of conduct of local district development council polls.
Four suspected JeM terrorists, who were hiding in a truck, were killed by security forces in Nagrota on November 20 morning.
