N. Koreans ‘heartbroken’ over Kim’s ‘emaciated looks’

National concern: A combination of file photos of Kim Jong-un on February 8, 2021, left, and June 15, 2021.

Seoul

28 June 2021 21:43 IST

Heartbroken North Koreans have been worrying tearfully about leader Kim Jong-un’s “emaciated looks,” state media quoted a local resident as saying.

The comments were seen as an effort to boost support for Mr. Kim as he grapples with deepening economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic sanctions and natural disasters, some experts said.

In recent state media photos, Mr. Kim has appeared to have lost a considerable amount of weight.

Advertising

Advertising

Some North Korea watchers said Mr. Kim, who is about 170 cm tall, may have lost 10-20 kg.