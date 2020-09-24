N. Korea shot dead defector from South: Seoul

North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a precaution against COVID-19 after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said on Thursday.

It is the first killing of a Southern citizen by North Korean forces for a decade.

The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, a South Korean military official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and questioned him from a patrol boat, he said, with his interrogator wearing protective equipment. He was killed around six hours after being found, the official said.