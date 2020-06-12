N. Korea accuses U.S. of ‘empty promise’ on summit anniversary

North Korea criticised Donald Trump in a stinging denunciation of the U.S. on Friday, the second anniversary of a landmark summit in Singapore where the U.S. President shook hands with leader Kim Jong-un.

Also read: North Korea lashes out at U.S., saying China eclipses it

It was the latest in a series of vitriolic statements from Pyongyang aimed at both Washington and Seoul, and came a day after the North implicitly threatened to disrupt November’s election if the U.S. did not stay out of inter-Korean affairs. In recent days, Pyongyang has excoriated the South over defectors launching leaflets criticising Mr. Kim into the North and announced it was cutting all official communication links with Seoul.

Friday’s broadside contained some of the harshest criticism Pyongyang has sent Washington’s way in recent months, and casts doubt over the future of the two sides’ long-stalled nuclear talks process. In the onslaught, the North’s Foreign Minister Ri So-gwon accused Washington of hypocrisy and seeking regime change, saying that the hopes of 2018 had “faded away into a dark nightmare”.

U.S. diplomats insist that they believe Mr. Kim promised in Singapore to give up its arsenal, something Pyongyang has taken no steps to do. The North is under multiple international sanctions over its banned weapons programmes.

It believes it deserves to be rewarded for its moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests and the disabling of its atomic test site, along with the return of jailed U.S. citizens and remains of soldiers killed in the Korean War.

“Nothing is more hypocritical than an empty promise,” Mr. Ri said in his statement, carried by the official KCNA news agency.

Personal ties not enough

Mr. Ri said Pyongyang now believed there was no hope for an improvement “simply by maintaining personal relations between our Supreme Leadership and the U.S. President”.

Mr. Ri said the North had decided to bolster its nuclear deterrent “to cope with the U.S. unabated threats of nuclear war”.