Myanmar’s Suu Kyi thanks supporters for flower protests

People replicated her floral hairstyle to celebrate birthday

Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday thanked her supporters for defying the junta to celebrate her 76th birthday with flower protests, as her trial on a raft of criminal charges resumed.

A mass uprising in Myanmar against a February military putsch has been met with a brutal crackdown that has killed more than 870 civilians, according to a local monitoring group.

Protesters across the country on Saturday donned flowers in their hair — long a signature Suu Kyi look — to mark the birthday of the democracy icon, who turned 76 under junta house arrest.

Many replicated the floral hairstyle and uploaded pictures onto social media.

Ms. Suu Kyi told her lawyers “to convey her thanks and share her wishes for the people”, her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said, adding that she was “in good health”.

Since last week, she has been on trial facing accusations of illegally possessing walkie-talkie radios and breaching coronavirus regulations while campaigning.