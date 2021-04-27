International

Myanmar's junta to 'positively' consider ASEAN suggestion on ending crisis

Anti-coup protesters flash the three-finger salute together on their message card during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on Monday, April 26, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP
Reuters 27 April 2021 10:16 IST
Updated: 27 April 2021 10:16 IST

The bloc issued a so-called five-point consensus on steps to end the violence and promote dialogue between the rival Myanmar sides.

Myanmar's junta will give "careful consideration to constructive suggestions" from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on ways to resolve violen tturmoil triggered by a Feb. 1 coup, the junta said.

"The suggestions would be positively considered if it ...serves the interests of the country and was based on purposes and principles enshrined in" ASEAN, it said in a statement published on Tuesday.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing attended an ASEAN meeting in Indonesia on the week-end at which the bloc issued a so-called five-point consensus on steps to end the violence and promote dialogue between the rival Myanmar sides.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In International
peace negotiations
political development
Myanmar
ASEAN
Read more...