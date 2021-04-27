International

Myanmar's junta to 'positively' consider ASEAN suggestion on ending crisis

Anti-coup protesters flash the three-finger salute together on their message card during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on Monday, April 26, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

Myanmar's junta will give "careful consideration to constructive suggestions" from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on ways to resolve violen tturmoil triggered by a Feb. 1 coup, the junta said.

"The suggestions would be positively considered if it ...serves the interests of the country and was based on purposes and principles enshrined in" ASEAN, it said in a statement published on Tuesday.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing attended an ASEAN meeting in Indonesia on the week-end at which the bloc issued a so-called five-point consensus on steps to end the violence and promote dialogue between the rival Myanmar sides.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2021 10:18:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/myanmars-junta-to-positively-consider-asean-suggestion-on-ending-crisis/article34420430.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY