Myanmar to send representative to ASEAN summit for first time in three years

Published - October 08, 2024 11:30 pm IST - Vientiane

Myanmar to send representative to ASEAN summit amid civil war struggles, as regional leaders aim to address crisis

AFP

Soldiers sit next to an armoured vehicle outside a hotel during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Vientiane on October 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Myanmar will send a representative to a regional summit this week for the first time in three years, a diplomatic source said on Tuesday, as the junta struggles to quell a civil war.

The conflict will be high on the agenda as leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet in Laos on Wednesday (October 9, 2024), although more than three years of efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis have had no impact.

ASEAN barred Myanmar's junta leaders from its summits in the wake of their February 2021 coup, and the generals have refused to send "non-political representatives" instead.

ASEAN Ministers urge Myanmar junta to implement agreed peace plan

However, Myanmar — one of 10 ASEAN member states — has sent a senior foreign ministry official as its representative to the three-day meeting in Vientiane, a Southeast Asian diplomat involved in the meetings said.

Weeks after seizing power, the junta agreed to a "five-point consensus" plan aimed at restoring peace but then ignored it and carried on a bloody crackdown on dissent and armed opposition to its rule.

"The significance is that in a sense they are accepting the five-point consensus," the diplomat told AFP.

"They may have thought that it's better to have their own voice heard rather than be on the outside."

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing attended an emergency ASEAN summit on the crisis in April 2021 but the bloc has refused to invite him to regular gatherings since.

ASEAN cautiously hopes for progress on Myanmar, South China Sea conflicts

Aung Kyaw Moe, permanent secretary at the Myanmar Foreign Ministry, attended a meeting of foreign ministers on Tuesday ahead of the main summit but refused to answer reporters' questions.

Sending a representative to the meeting comes two weeks after the military issued an unprecedented invitation to its enemies for talks aimed at ending the conflict, which has killed thousands and forced millions to flee their homes.

The junta has been reeling from battlefield defeats to ethnic minority armed groups and pro-democracy "People's Defence Forces" that rose up to oppose its coup.

Indonesia hosted talks on the Myanmar conflict last week involving ASEAN, the European Union and the United Nations, as well as numerous anti-junta groups.

Malaysia takes over as ASEAN chair after the summit and foreign minister Mohamad Hasan said the Jakarta meeting showed that talks must involve all parties in Myanmar.

"The takeaway is that we have to approach everybody in Myanmar. Myanmar also has to listen to ASEAN," he told reporters in Vientiane.

6,000 Myanmar civilians killed in 20 months post coup: report

Call for action

ASEAN, long criticised as a toothless talking shop hamstrung from taking firm action by its principle of making decisions by consensus, has made little progress in its efforts to resolve the Myanmar crisis.

The topic has dominated every high-level meeting since the coup but the bloc has been divided, with Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines leading calls for tougher action against the generals.

Myanmar's neighbour Thailand, which regularly hosts thousands of people fleeing the conflict and has held its own bilateral talks with the junta, has called for a more effective response from ASEAN.

The kingdom will host informal talks on the crisis in December involving the "troika" of Indonesia, Laos and Malaysia, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn told reporters.

"This is what we call a new meeting that will review the situation in Myanmar (to see) what more can be done," he said.

Military rule hurts Myanmar’s economy, nation scores zero in civil liberty index | Data

China, Myanmar's neighbour and key ally, confirmed on Tuesday that Premier Li Qiang would also attend the summit.

Beijing has grown increasingly alarmed at the conflict on its doorstep and wants to see a deal, calling on Friday for a "reconciliation led by all people of Myanmar".

The South China Sea will be another key topic for leaders after months of violent confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the disputed waterway.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, brushing off rival claims of several Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines, and an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will also attend, as will India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders from South Korea, Australia and Canada.

