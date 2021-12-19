International

Myanmar refugees in Thailand heading back

Refugees, who fled a flare-up in fighting between the Myanmar army and ethnic minority rebels, get on a truck, as they are voluntarily returning across the border to Myanmar, at a temporary shelter in Mae Sot district, Tak province, Thailand, December 19, 2021.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Thailand has sent over 600 Myanmar refugees who fled fighting between the military and ethnic rebels back across the border, according to a senior Thai official who said on Sunday clashes were continuing.

Human Rights Watch’s deputy Asia director, Phil Robertson, urged Thailand not to rush refugees back to Myanmar.

“Everyone knows the Myanmar’s military deliberately targets civilians with deadly force when it goes into the field, so it’s no exaggeration to say these refugees are literally fleeing for their lives,” Mr. Robertson said.

Provincial Governor Somchai Kitcharoenrungroj said: “More people are willing to go back as they are worried about their property there.”


