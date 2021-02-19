Myanmar protester, who was shot in the head, dies

A young woman protester in Myanmar who was shot in the head last week as police dispersed a crowd died on Friday, her brother said, marking the first death among opponents of the February 1 military coup since they began demonstrating two weeks ago.
News of her death came as police and soldiers arrested about 50 people in the northern town of Myitkyina, a human rights activist said, after breaking up a procession carrying banners of detained government leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who had just turned 20, had been on life support since being taken to hospital on February 9, after she was hit by what doctors said a live bullet at a protest in the capital, Naypyitaw.
Her death could become a rallying cry for the protesters who were again on the streets on Friday.
Friday marks two weeks of demonstrations against the military coup and the arrest of democracy campaigner Ms. Suu Kyi.
