Myanmar Opposition calls for national uprising

Bangkok

07 September 2021 22:55 IST

The main underground group coordinating resistance to Myanmar’s military government issued a sweeping call for a nationwide uprising on Tuesday, raising the prospect of spiraling unrest.

The National Unity Government, which views itself as a shadow government, was established by elected legislators who were barred from taking their seats when the military seized power in February.

The group’s acting President Duwa Lashi La declared what he called a “state of emergency” and called for revolt “in every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time.” A video of his speech was posted on Facebook.

Some 1,000 civilians have been killed in the seven months of clashes that followed the army takeover.

A spokesman for the ruling military downplayed the call for renewed protests.

The shadow government’s Prime Minister, Mahn Winn Khaing Thann, said in a separate statement posted online that the new move was taken due to “changing circumstances” that required the complete abolition of the ruling military government.