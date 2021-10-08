Myanmar military’s actions alarm UN

Geneva

08 October 2021 22:04 IST

Troops deployed in townships

The United Nations voiced alarm on Friday at Myanmar’s military junta deploying heavy weapons and troops to particular townships, fearing for the civilian population.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the deployment of two high-ranking commanders represented a worrying escalation in the situation.

“Alarming reports indicate that there has been substantial deployment of heavy weapons and troops by the Myanmar military over the past few weeks,” spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

Advertising

Advertising

The deployments have been to Kanpetlet and Hakha townships in Chin State; Kani and Monywa townships in the central Sagaing region; and Gangaw township in Magway region, she said.

The internet has also been shut down, she added.

Myanmar has been mired in crisis since the army ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February, sparking mass protests and a bloody crackdown.

“We are gravely concerned by these developments, particularly given the intensifying attacks by the military that we have documented over the past month in these areas,” Ms. Shamdasani said.