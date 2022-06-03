Myanmar junta to carry out country’s first judicial executions in decades: spokesman

Photo used for representation purpose only.

June 03, 2022 16:35 IST

Myanmar’s Junta will execute a former member of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party and a prominent democracy activist.

Myanmar’s junta will execute a former member of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party and a prominent democracy activist, both of whom were convicted of terrorism, in the country’s first judicial executions since 1990, a spokesman told AFP on Friday.

Four people, including former MP and member of the National League for Democracy Phyo Zeya Thaw and democracy activist Ko Jimmy, “who were sentenced to death will be hanged according to prison procedures”, Zaw Min Tun told AFP.

Advertisement

Advertisement