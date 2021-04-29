Myanmar junta launches air raids in rebel territory

Fighting escalates along the border.

Myanmar’s military launched air assaults for the second day in a row into rebel-held territory after gunfire was heard from neighbouring Thailand, a Thai official said Wednesday, as fighting escalates along the border.

The anti-junta movement has also garnered some support from some ethnic rebel groups, which control territory along Myanmar’s border regions.

The Karen National Union (KNU), one of the most prominent, has been among the junta’s most vocal opponents — blasting the junta for violence against anti-coup protesters.

The KNU’s Fifth Brigade on Tuesday attacked and razed an Army base on the banks of the Salween River and the military retaliated with air offensives.

On Wednesday, two Myanmar military jets “launched an air strike and aerial gunfire in retaliation”.