Myanmar junta court rejects Suu Kyi corruption appeal

A Myanmar junta court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi against a five-year sentence for corruption handed down last week, a junta spokesman said.

Since a coup ousted her government in February last year, plunging Myanmar into upheaval, Ms. Suu Kyi has been in military custody and faces a raft of charges that could jail her for more than 150 years.

Last week the Nobel laureate was convicted of accepting a bribe of $600,000 cash and gold bars — a charge she said was “absurd”.

The junta’s “Union Supreme Court rejected the appeal of her sentence,” junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said. Ms. Suu Kyi will challenge the latest decision in a higher court, a source said.