HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Myanmar junta chief calls for political solution with ethnic groups

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing “warned that if armed organisations keep on being foolish, residents of the relevant regions will suffer bad impacts”

December 06, 2023 02:51 am | Updated 02:51 am IST - Yangon

AFP
File photo of Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

File photo of Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing. | Photo Credit: AP

Myanmar's junta chief has called on ethnic armed groups battling the military across the country to find a political solution, state media reported on December 5.

The junta is reeling from coordinated offensives near the borders with China, India and Thailand, in what analysts say is the biggest threat to its rule since it seized power in 2021.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing "warned that if armed organisations keep on being foolish, residents of the relevant regions will suffer bad impacts", according to the Global New Light of Myanmar.

"So, it is necessary to consider the lives of the people, and those organisations need to solve their problems politically," he said.

Myanmar has more than a dozen ethnic minority armed groups, many of which hold territory in the country's border regions and have battled the military since independence from Britain in 1948.

In late October three groups launched a joint offensive across northern Shan state, capturing towns and seizing vital trade hubs on the China border.

More than 250 civilians, including children, are feared to have died since the launch of the offensive in October, according to United Nations field reports.

Over 500,000 people have been displaced across the country, the UN said.

Galvanised by the offensive, "People's Defence Forces" formed after the coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government have launched renewed attacks on the military in the north and east.

Last week PDF fighters told AFP they controlled parts of the capital of eastern Kayah state and were battling to dislodge junta troops from the city.

Related Topics

Myanmar

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.