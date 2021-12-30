International

Myanmar jails Suu Kyi aides for sedition

Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Myanmar junta court on Thursday sentenced two close aides of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to two years in jail for sedition.

The sentence, passed in a special court inside Yangon’s Insein prison, is the latest blow struck in the military authorities’ legal campaign against Ms. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD).

The country has been in turmoil since February 1, when the Generals deposed Ms. Suu Kyi’s civilian government. Two members of the NLD’s central committee — economic advisor Han Thar Myint and Thein Oo — were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment on Thursday, a legal source said.


