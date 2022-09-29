Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi and Australian economist to 3 years in jail

Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her former economic adviser, Australian Sean Turnell, had been charged with violating the official secrets act and had pleaded not guilty

Reuters
September 29, 2022 10:24 IST

File photo of former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi | Photo Credit: Reuters

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Thursday sentenced deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and her former economic adviser, Australian Sean Turnell, to three years in prison, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

Both had been charged with violating the official secrets act and had pleaded not guilty. The exact details of the offense have not been made public, though state television said last year that Turnell had access to “secret state financial information” and had tried to flee the country.

"Three years each, no hard labour," said the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue. The sentencing took place in a closed court.

Ms. Suu Kyi and several members of her economic team had been indicted for the same offence, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years. They are among thousands arrested since the junta seized power in a coup early last year, including politicians, lawmakers, bureaucrats, students and journalists.

Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to 20 years in prison in other cases that are widely believed to be aimed at discrediting her and preventing her from returning to power.

The courts have dealt harshly with opponents of the military, handing down prison terms and even the death penalty in some cases. The junta insists Myanmar's courts are independent and those arrested are receiving due process.

(With inputs from PTI)

