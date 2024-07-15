GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Myanmar alliance agrees to a four-day ceasefire with junta

The deal applies to Shan State and does not cover neighbouring Mandalay region

Published - July 15, 2024 09:36 am IST

AFP

An alliance of Myanmar ethnic minority armed groups said on July 14 that it had agreed to a four-day ceasefire with the junta in northern Shan State following clashes in which its fighters seized territory from the military along a strategic highway to China.

The area has been rocked by fighting since late last month, when the so-called Three Brotherhood Alliance renewed an offensive against junta troops along the road to China’s Yunnan province.

The clashes shredded a previous Beijing-brokered truce that in January halted an earlier push by the alliance — made up of the Arakan Army (AA), the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).

“We... showed cooperation with China by agreeing a four-day ceasefire in northern Shan” from 14-18 July, Major-General Tar Bhone Kyaw of the TNLA told AFP.

The new agreement did not cover the neighbouring Mandalay region, where members of the alliance and other opponents of the military have been battling junta troops in recent weeks, Tar Bhone Kyaw said.

