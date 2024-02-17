Myammar government’s conscription could trigger more exodus

February 17, 2024 05:44 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Myanmar’s plans for conscription has triggered fear that it may create a new wave of exodus of young Myanmar nationals leaving for neighbouring countries in South and Southeast Asia.

The announcement of conscription that took place during the last weekend has made it compulsory for all Myanmar male citizens in the age group of 18 to 35 to join the armed forces as the military junta deals with countrywide insurgency that has freed large parts of the provinces like Arakan, Chin, Kachin, and Sagaing and a few areas in the southeast of the country near the Thai-Myanmar border.

Sources in the democratic opposition of Myanmar who spoke on condition of anonymity painted a grim internal picture of Myanmar said the situation could get out of control as the desperate military rulers in Naypyidaw tries to reclaim areas that it lost to groups like the Arakan Army.

Already a trickle of soldiers from Myanmar have been seeking refuge in Bangladesh and India over the past few months and both New Delhi and Dhaka have been in talks with the junta to return the soldiers who have been entering Indian and Bangladesh territory seeking refuge. Myanmar has flown air sorties to retrieve its soldiers from Mizoram however such sorties are increasingly becoming difficult for the junta as it faces constraints. The foreign minister of Bangladesh Hasan Mahmud who visited India last week said that Myanmar is in talks for taking back its soldiers by sea route.

Rebels indicated that the junta’s announcement of conscription for men and women citizens of Myanmar have heightened tension in the country especially as the junta’s recent reverses included loss of several townships near Indian and Bangladesh borders. Myanmar’s internal strifes have been a major reason for dislocation of communities beginning with the exodus of the Rohingya community from Rakhine province that took refuge in Bangladesh’s Chittagong in September 2017.