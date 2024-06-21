Muslim mob torches police station in Pakistan, lynches man for alleged blasphemy

A Muslim mob in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, June 20, 2024 broke into a police station, snatched a man who was held there and then lynched him over allegations that he had desecrated Islam's holy book, the Koran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read: Editorial | In the name of god: On how dangerously sectarian Pakistan is

The attackers also torched the station in Madyan, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and burned police vehicles parked there, according to local police official Rahim Ullah.

The slain man, Mohammad Ismail, was a tourist who was staying at a hotel in the town when some locals turned on him and accused him of blasphemy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ullah said police officers took the man to the station for his protection but the mob swelled and pursued them. The mob then attacked the station, snatched Ismail, beat him to death and then burned his body and left it on the road.

Additional police forces have arrived in Madyan to bring the situation under control, Ullah said.

It wasn't immediately known if any of the attackers were arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attacks on people accused of blasphemy are common in this conservative Islamic nation where charges of blasphemy can carry the death sentence.

A tool to settle personal scores?

International and national rights groups say blasphemy accusations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores.

Last month, a mob in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province attacked a Christian man, Nazir Masih, 72, after accusing him of desecrating pages of Koran. He later died at a hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.