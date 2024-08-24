GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Murder case filed against Shakib-Al-Hasan during Bangladesh unrest

The murder case was filed by Rafiqul Islam at Dhaka's Adabor police station and also accuses former PM Sheikh Hasina and many former ministers from the party

Published - August 24, 2024 12:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The former skipper was playing for Bangla Tigers Mississauga at the Global T20 Canada league from July 26 to August 9 and before that he was in the USA for the Major League Cricket until mid-July. File | Photo Credit: AP

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named as one of the accused in connection with an alleged murder that took place during the recent protests and violence in Bangladesh which left hundreds dead.

The 37-year-old ex-Bangladesh captain, a former lawmaker in the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League regime, was among 147 people against whom charges have been filed for an alleged murder during the protests in early August, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee the country with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus taking over as chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government.

The murder case was filed by Rafiqul Islam at Dhaka's Adabor police station and apart from Mr. Shakib, PM Sheikh Hasina, and many former ministers and lawmakers from the party are among the accused.

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan to contest election from hometown constituency

Mr. Islam's son Rubel was killed on August 7 during the protest which plunged the country in political turmoil.

Mr. Shakib, who is either the 27th or 28th accused in the first information report (FIR), was not in Bangladesh on August 5, or at any time during the protests.

The former skipper was playing for Bangla Tigers Mississauga at the Global T20 Canada league in Brampton from July 26 to August 9 and before that he was in the USA to take part in Major League Cricket until mid-July.

India’s policy towards Bangladesh ‘completely failed’, says BNP leader Amir Chowdhury

According to the Daily Star, the case statement mentions that "the complainant alleged that some of the accused as per instruction directly or indirectly from some others opened fire while hundreds of students including Mr. Rubel were protesting at Ring Road in Adabor area on August 5".

“Mr. Rubel was wounded in the firing and died in a hospital after two days,” the FIR said.

Following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government, there have been significant changes at the Bangladesh Cricket Board too with former national captain Faruque Ahmed becoming the new president, following the resignation of incumbent Nazmul Hasan Papon on Wednesday (August 21, 2024).

