Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pakistan: Official

Lahore:

02 January 2021 15:38 IST

However, the Counter-Terrorism Department did not reveal the place of his arrest.

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday in Pakistan on terror-financing charges, an official said.

Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province. However, the CTD did not reveal the place of his arrest.

“Following an intelligence-based operation conducted by the CTD Punjab, proscribed organisation LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on charges of terrorism-financing,” it said.

Advertising

Advertising

It further said that Lakhvi, 61, was arrested in a case of terrorism financing registered in a police station of CTD Lahore.

“Lakhvi is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism-financing. He and others also collected funds from this dispensary and used these funds for further terrorism-financing. He also used these funds for personal expenses,” the CTD said.

The CTD said that in addition to belonging to proscribed organisation LeT, Lakhvi is also a UN designated individual.

“His trial will be held before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore,” it added.