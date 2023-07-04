ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple people shot in Philadelphia; suspect in custody

July 04, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - PHILADELPHIA

Six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, police said

AP

Representational image. | Photo Credit: AP

Multiple people were shot in Philadelphia on July 3 night, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told The Associated Press there were “multiple gunshot victims” but said no other information on their conditions was immediately available.

Police spokesperson Miguel Torres told CNN a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.

Police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly told the network six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

