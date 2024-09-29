ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple people dead after plane crash at Wright Brothers National Memorial's First Flight Airport

Updated - September 29, 2024 09:49 am IST - Manteo

According to eyewitnesses, the plane was trying to land at the airport

AP

Multiple people have died after a single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area at Wright Brothers National Memorial's First Flight Airport, the National Park Service said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash occurred at 5 p.m. on Saturday (September 28, 2024) as, according to eyewitnesses, the plane was trying to land at the airport, the park service said in a news release.

“The plane caught fire after the crash,” the park service said. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and other local fire departments put out the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The airport is closed until further notice,” the park service said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration has also been notified.

The Wright Brothers National Memorial will be closed Sunday (September 29, 2024), the park service said..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

World / USA

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US