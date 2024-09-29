GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Multiple people dead after plane crash at Wright Brothers National Memorial's First Flight Airport

Published - September 29, 2024 09:29 am IST - Manteo

AP

Multiple people have died after a single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area at Wright Brothers National Memorial's First Flight Airport, the National Park Service said.

The crash occurred at 5 p.m. on Saturday (September 28, 2024) as, according to eyewitnesses, the plane was trying to land at the airport, the park service said in a news release.

“The plane caught fire after the crash,” the park service said. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and other local fire departments put out the fire.

“The airport is closed until further notice,” the park service said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration has also been notified.

The Wright Brothers National Memorial will be closed Sunday (September 29, 2024), the park service said..

Published - September 29, 2024 09:29 am IST

Related Topics

World / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.