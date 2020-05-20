Watch | Mukesh Ambani could be a trillionaire by 2033

20 May 2020 08:53 IST

A video on individuals who have a realistic chance of becoming a trillionaire during their lifetime

Mukesh Ambani could become a trillionaire at the age of 75 in 2033, according to a study by Comparisun. Ambani is chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. He is now valued at $36.8 billion according to Forbes.

The study compared 25 individuals, out of which only eleven have a realistic chance of becoming a trillionaire during their lifetime.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos could potentially become the world's first trillionaire. The study says this is possible by 2026, when Bezos will be 62 years old. Chinese real estate tycoon Xu Jiayin will follow Bezos to become the second trillionaire in the world in 2027.

Advertising

Advertising

Alibaba’s Jack Ma could become a trillionaire in 2030 when he will be 65. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s current rate of growth would see him worth $1 trillion in 2035 when he will be 51 years old.

The other individuals in the list include Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent Holdings; Bernard Arnault, CEO of Moet Hennessy parent LVMH, who oversees an empire of 70 brands including Louis Vuitton and Sephora; Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, who led the company from 2000 to 2014; American entrepreneur and Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell; and Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Why you should pay for news - know more