Muhammad Yunus led interim govt to take oath on August 8: Bangladesh Army chief

“Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, will take oath on Thursday (August 8, 2024),” Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday (August 8, 2024), General Waker-Uz-Zaman said the interim government is likely to be sworn in at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

He also said the advisory council may have 15 members.

Yunus, the 84-year-old economist, on Tuesday (August 6, 2024), was appointed as the head of interim government by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.