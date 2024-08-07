GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Muhammad Yunus led interim govt to take oath on August 8: Bangladesh Army chief

In a press conference, Bangladesh Army General announces swearing-in ceremony for Nobel laureate Yunus to lead Bangladesh’s interim government

Published - August 07, 2024 07:23 pm IST - Dhaka

PTI
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus gestures while speaking to the media upon arriving at Charles de Gaulle's airport in Roissy, north of Paris, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.AP/PTI(AP08_07_2024_000436B)

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus gestures while speaking to the media upon arriving at Charles de Gaulle's airport in Roissy, north of Paris, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.AP/PTI(AP08_07_2024_000436B) | Photo Credit: AP

“Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, will take oath on Thursday (August 8, 2024),” Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday (August 8, 2024), General Waker-Uz-Zaman said the interim government is likely to be sworn in at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

He also said the advisory council may have 15 members.

Yunus, the 84-year-old economist, on Tuesday (August 6, 2024), was appointed as the head of interim government by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

