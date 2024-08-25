ADVERTISEMENT

Mudslide in Thailand's Phuket kills 13, including 2 Russians

Published - August 25, 2024 11:59 am IST - BANGKOK

Besides the Russians, nine of the dead were migrant workers from Myanmar and the other two were Thais, Sophon said

Reuters

An aerial view shows the area of a landslide in Phuket, Thailand August 23, 2024 in this screen grab obtained from social media video. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Thirteen people including a Russian couple died in a mudslide on the Thai resort island of Phuket, the authorities said on Sunday (August 25, 2024), after calling off a search for missing persons.

Heavy rains last week set off the mudslides near the Big Buddha, a popular tourist destination in the south of the country, said Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat.

A major cleanup is underway, the governor said, adding that the authorities were getting in touch with relatives and embassies of the victims.

