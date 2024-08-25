GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mudslide in Thailand's Phuket kills 13, including 2 Russians

Besides the Russians, nine of the dead were migrant workers from Myanmar and the other two were Thais, Sophon said

Published - August 25, 2024 11:59 am IST - BANGKOK

Reuters
An aerial view shows the area of a landslide in Phuket, Thailand August 23, 2024 in this screen grab obtained from social media video.

An aerial view shows the area of a landslide in Phuket, Thailand August 23, 2024 in this screen grab obtained from social media video. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Thirteen people including a Russian couple died in a mudslide on the Thai resort island of Phuket, the authorities said on Sunday (August 25, 2024), after calling off a search for missing persons.

Heavy rains last week set off the mudslides near the Big Buddha, a popular tourist destination in the south of the country, said Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat.

Besides the Russians, nine of the dead were migrant workers from Myanmar and the other two were Thais, Sophon said. About 20 people were injured and 209 households were affected by the mudslide.

A major cleanup is underway, the governor said, adding that the authorities were getting in touch with relatives and embassies of the victims.

Related Topics

Thailand / avalanche/landslide

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.